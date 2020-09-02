25% of Gurugram police on COVID duty

207 personnel have tested positive since outbreak, 182 of them have recovered

As many as 207 Gurugram police personnel have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 since the outbreak. Though 182 of them have recovered, an inspector-rank officer died.

In the front-line of the fight against COVID-19, almost one-fourth of the police force in Gurugram is engaged in the COVID-19-related duties, including enforcement of lockdown directions and keeping vigil outside containment zones.

“The police deployment for COVID-19-related duties has reduced a little over the past few weeks with the easing of the lockdown and reduction in the number of containment zones. Earlier, the police were also deployed outside isolation wards, quarantine centres and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to prevent the inmates from fleeing, but now it is not required. The checkpoints to contain movement have also been lifted,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Nitika Gahlaut.

Against the sanctioned strength of 8,217, the Gurugram police have a strength of 5,993 personnel, including Home Guards and the Indian Reserve Battalion personnel. The deployment of police personnel for COVID-19 duties has come down from over 2,000 to 1,500.

“However, dedicated deployment for only COVID-19-related duties would be around 1,000-1,200, including 22 police personnel deployed at airport for Vande Bharat mission flights,” said Ms. Gahlaut. For the virus-infected police personnel, separate arrangement has been made for isolation at Police Lines in Manesar.

Challan amounts

Initiating penal action against those violating lockdown norms, the Gurugram police have so far issued challans to 31,359 people for not wearing masks.

“The money generated from the challans has been given to the Health Department. We are also in the process of distributing 50,000 masks to those who cannot afford them,” said Ms. Gahlaut.

Besides, 1,068 FIRs have been registered for violations under different laws. Of these, 506 cases have been registered under the IPC for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant and an act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

Similarly, 560 were registered under the Disaster Management Act and two under the Information Technology Act. The police have arrested 1,550 people for various violations and seized 429 vehicles.