₹25 lakh cash seized at Delhi-Haryana border

Around ₹25 lakh in cash was seized at the Delhi-Haryana border in south-west Delhi by a Static Surveillance Team (SST) of the Matiala Assembly constituency on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The money was found in a carboard box inside a SUV bearing a Haryana registration number during a random checking by the SST, district officials said.

There was only one occupant in the car who did not have any documentation or approval from authorities concerned that permitted him to carry such a huge amount of money in cash during the elections, the officials also said.

In a statement, they said that the matter was immediately reported to the police and to the Income Tax Department, adding that an investigation was also taken up. On Friday evening, the local police, however, said they had not been informed about the seizure and that they would contact district officials about the case.