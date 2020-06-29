25 injured in Tihar jail violence: authorities

The prison authorities here told the Delhi High Court on Monday that several foreign inmates turned violent in Tihar jail a few days ago injuring 25 people, including 10 staff who tried to control them.

In a status report filed in response to the allegations made by Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, who is currently lodged in the jail, prison authorities said that 15-20 foreign inmates created problem in the jail on June 16 morning.

The authorities said that an alarm was sounded at around 8.30 a.m. and reinforcement was called in, after which the inmates were physically controlled by minimum force.

Fifteen inmates and 10 jail staff, who suffered minor injuries, have been given treatment in the jail dispensary by the doctors, the prison authorities said.

It said that the telephone facility of the prisoners was temporarily restricted for a few days between June 16 to 23, to curb their movements and prevent gathering.

On Ms. Narwal’s allegation that the inmates were not allowed to get in touch with persons outside jail through videoconferencing, the jail authorities retorted that on June 24 morning, her counsel had conducted videoconferencing with her.

Ms. Narwal was arrested on May 23, along with fellow JNU student Devangana Kalitha, in relation with an FIR registered on February 24 over the sit-in protest at Jaffrabad metro station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Ms. Narwal, in her plea, has sought direction to the jail authorities to allow daily access to advocates via videoconferencing. She also sought direction to the jail authorities to follow the Delhi Prison Rules 2018, and allow access to books and reading material to complete her M.Phil.