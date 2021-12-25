2,480 students awarded degrees at Delhi Technological University convocation

NEW DELHI

Deputy CM tells students to devise measures to combat pollution

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday exhorted graduating students at Delhi Technological University to conduct research to find measures to eliminate the problem of pollution in the Capital so that the lives of residents can become better.

Mr. Sisodia was speaking at the 8th convocation of DTU at which 2,480 students, including 2,233 UG, 557 PG and 50 PhD students were awarded degrees.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the government’s vision was to develop universities of such a level that students of Europe and America dream of studying in universities of Delhi, just like students in our country dream of studying at Harvard in America or in any other country.

“The government aims to bring Delhi’s education institutions among the top ranking ones in the world. When the level of our university will be high, then the country will also achieve new heights of development,” Mr. Sisodia said. He added that the role of universities in the economic development of any developed nation must be studied to learn more.