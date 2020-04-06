247 FIRs lodged for violation of home quarantine norms

A total of 247 FIRs have been registered against people found violating home quarantine guidelines, the Delhi police said on Monday.

The violators have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

While 81 FIRs were lodged after physical verification, 160 were registered after technical surveillance and six were filed on the complaints of neighbours.

The Delhi government has shared over 25,000 numbers with the police to track the movement of people who have been placed under home quarantine, a Delhi police official said.

Between 2 p.m. on April 5 and 2 p.m. on April 6, a total of 855 calls were received by the Delhi police on its 24-hour helpline number (23469526) launched to resolve queries related to lockdown, officials said on Monday. Forty-six calls were received related to scarcity of food and money, which were forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses. Twenty-four calls received were regarding medical issues.

The food delivery network established in all 15 districts facilitated by the Delhi police has led to provision of meals at more than 250 locations and dry ration kits to 1,837 people.