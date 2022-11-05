24-yr-old nabbed for carjacking SUV, search on for two others

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi police on Friday said a 24-year-old gangster has been arrested by the Crime Branch for his alleged involvement in carjacking a luxury SUV from the Cantonment area.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the arrested accused, Saurabh, and his two accomplices, who are on the run, were identified with the help of CCTV footage.

Police said Saurabh told them he is a member of a gang led by Prince Tewatia, adding that Tewatia has a rivalry with gangster Rohit Chaudhary of Aya Nagar.

According to an officer, the incident took place on the morning of October 29 after Rahul, a driver for a Meerut-based company, dropped his employer off at IGI Airport in the luxury SUV. “When Rahul stopped at a store near Rao Tula Ram flyover, some men on a motorcycle fired at him,” the officer said.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral, shows three men approaching the SUV. When Rahul steps out of the SUV, one of the accused in a red shirt is seen taking out a pistol and threatening him. The gang then flees the spot in the car.

An FIR under IPC sections pertaining to robbery with an attempt to cause death and hurt has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.