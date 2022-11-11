24-year-old woman raped, beaten in south Delhi

Staff Reporter New Delhi
November 11, 2022 00:28 IST



A 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and beaten here in south Delhi’s Tigri area, the officers said.

The police said they received information about a medico-legal report from Madan Malviya Hospital. In her statement, the victim, a resident of Dakshinpuri, said she had met a person, identified as one Devender, who also lives in her locality, in an autorickshaw which he was driving.

“Gradually, they became friends. Later, the accused took her to his house in Tigri JJ camp and, on the pretext of marriage, he established physical relationship with her on several occasions. Soon, they started living together. The accused, however, started to beat her and on November 8, the accused severely assaulted her at his house, following which the woman went to the hospital and revealed the incident to the doctor,” said DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

A case under IPC section pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt and rape has been lodged and the accused is currently absconding, officers said.

