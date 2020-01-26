24-year-old man found dead in five-star hotel

A 24-year-old man was found dead in a 5-star hotel in Lutyens’ Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

The case came to fore four days after the victim, from Malviya Nagar, checked-in at the hotel, they said, adding that a note has been recovered.

On January 20, he had put on a ‘Do Not Disturb’ tag outside his room. On the day of check-out (January 24), the duty manager tried to contact him but he remained unresponsive on the hotel’s phone inside the room as well as on his personal mobile phone.

The police said they received information at 4.10 p.m. on Friday that a guest was unresponsive and a foul smell was coming out of his room.

The police then opened the door and found him dead.

A crime team has conducted an inspection of the spot, said officials, adding that the body has been shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for further proceedings.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.