24-year-old man, father arrested for assaulting policemen in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

Published - October 29, 2024 12:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man and his father were arrested for assaulting a Station Head Officer (SHO) and a constable in Jamia Nagar area on Saturday, the police said.

“We have registered an FIR against both Asif and his father Riyazuddin for obstructing a public servant from performing his duties and physically assaulting the SHO and another policeman on duty,” said an officer aware of the matter. The SHO and the constable were taken to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment.

The incident came to light when a video, captured by a bystander, went viral on social media.

“At about 8.45 p.m., the SHO and the constable were patrolling near Batla House, when they noticed a motorcycle heading from Kabristan Chowk towards Zakir Nagar market, creating a loud noise,” the officer said.

The video showed the SHO and the constable flagging down the accused’s motorcycle to check its exhaust.

A verbal spat broke out between both parties, soon after which, the accused called his father. The video showed that both of them then got into a scuffle with the policemen.

“We are collecting footage from CCTVs, as well as mobile phones, to know what transpired before the fight,” said the officer.

He alleged that Asif punched the SHO while Riyazuddin held him from behind.

