24-year-old held for killing man in road rage case

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a youth in a road rage case in Preet Vihar in June, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said the accused has been identified as Vinod alias Aman alias Veenu from Ambedkar Nagar. He has eight previous criminal involvements.

Crime committed in July

On July 24, victim Somesh Chhabra (30), an accountant, was taking a ride in a car with cousin Shivam Dua and friend Rahul Sharma. When the three reached Laxmi Nagar, they spotted the accused rash driving on a motorcycle and a scooty.

“An accused in the case, Govind, who was the pillion rider of the scooty, pulled out his pistol and fired at Shivam. Meanwhile, accused Vinod, who was pillion riding, fired at Somesh, killing him,” Mr. Kushwah said. Shivam sustained neck injuries in the incident. Govind and other accused said to be absconding.

On October 5, information was received regarding Vinod coming to Kondli after which a trap was laid and he was nabbed. A pistol, live cartridges and the scooty used in commission of crime, were recovered from his possession.