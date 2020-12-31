24-year-old held for killing friend over money dispute

NEW DELHI

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend whom he had lent ₹77,000 during the lockdown as he was unable to return it, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Prem Nagar-III, they said.

According to the police, Ankit wanted to purchase a new motorcycle, but the victim, Ravi (35) could not return the money and sought more time. A CCTV footage shows the accused roaming on his scooter with a white gunny bag.

Police said on Tuesday information was received regarding a body tied in a bag having blood stains on it. Police rushed to the spot where a body of a man was found in a plastic gunny bag. The body was preserved at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for autopsy, a senior police officer said.

“When police were checking the CCTV footage, they spotted a person riding a blue scooter and carrying the gunny bag. Later, he was identified as Ankit and was nabbed from his house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said.

During interrogation, Ankit disclosed that he had lent ₹77,000 to Ravi during the lockdown. The victim was unable to return the money and sought some more extension of time from Ankit. This infuriated Ankit who wanted to purchase a motorcycle. He flatly refused any further extension of time for returning the money and called Ravi to his rented accommodation, , the DCP said

A heated argument ensued between them, following which Ankit hit Ravi’s head against the wall. Ravi lost consciousness and blood started oozing from his head. Thereafter, he strangulated Ravi using a plastic cable. He tied his mouth, hand and legs with the plastic cable, plastic twine and tape and put it in a gunny bag, the DCP said.

He kept the bag on the scooter and took rounds before dumping it at an isolated place, police added.