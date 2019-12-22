₹24 lakh given to kin of road accident victim

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal on Friday awarded ₹24 lakh compensation to the family of a 21-year-old youth who was killed in an accident after being hit by a truck in Loni area of Ghaziabad in 2016.
The victim was riding a bike when the truck hit him. The owner-cum-driver of the offending vehicle made no submission in his defence, while insurer of the truck said that the claimants, in collusion with the police, had registered a false case and the truck was dragged into it later.
The petitioners claimed that the victim was earning ₹16,500 per month but his family could not produce any papers in support of it. So, the tribunal fixed his wage as per the then existing minimum wage of a non-matriculate.
