Delhi

₹24 lakh given to kin of road accident victim

more-in

He was hit by a truck in Ghaziabad’s Loni in 2016

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal on Friday awarded ₹24 lakh compensation to the family of a 21-year-old youth who was killed in an accident after being hit by a truck in Loni area of Ghaziabad in 2016.

The victim was riding a bike when the truck hit him. The owner-cum-driver of the offending vehicle made no submission in his defence, while insurer of the truck said that the claimants, in collusion with the police, had registered a false case and the truck was dragged into it later.

The petitioners claimed that the victim was earning ₹16,500 per month but his family could not produce any papers in support of it. So, the tribunal fixed his wage as per the then existing minimum wage of a non-matriculate.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 1:02:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/24-lakh-given-to-kin-of-road-accident-victim/article30369491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY