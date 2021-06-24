‘24 containment zones out of 4,340 have active COVID-19 cases’

New Delhi

24 June 2021 22:53 IST

Such zones can be delisted only 28 days after the last positive case, says official

Delhi has 4,340 active containment zones but only 1,797 active COVID-19 cases, according to government data till June 22.

The number of such zones is higher as an area can be removed from the list of containment zones only after a 28-day period of no new COVID-19 cases being reported from the same place, as per officials.

“We can delist a containment zone only 28 days after the last positive case as per Central government rules. So, even if currently there are no active cases, we cannot delist that area. But we start de-escalation process after 14 days from the last positive case and people can start moving in and out of the containment zone after 14 days,” an official said.

Advertising

Advertising

A district-wise breakup of data showed that there was a total of only 998 active cases.

The government did not explain why it is less than the official bulletin data of 1,797 active cases. Of these 998 active cases, the Central district has the highest number of containment zones — 2,253 containment zones for just 37 active cases — while the east district has the lowest, just one containment zone for 29 active cases, as per the data.

“Presently there are only 24 containment zones with active COVID-19 cases and the rest have zero active cases. But these can be delisted only 14 days after recovery of the last case in the respective containment zone [roughly 28 days from last case being reported]. That is why active containment zones are more than the active cases,” a Delhi government official said.

The official said almost all containment zones are “micro containment zones” and in many cases one or two houses.

“In the beginning of the pandemic, we used to make very large containment zones, but for the past many months the focus is on micro containment zones and in many cases, it is just one house,” the official said.