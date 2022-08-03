24 Central Vista workers hurt in collision of buses

August 03, 2022 01:15 IST

At least 24 labourers, working for the Central Vista project, were injured after a private bus they were travelling in collided with a cluster bus in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar on Tuesday. The driver of the private bus and three passengers travelling in the cluster bus were also injured. They were discharged from hospital after treatment.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said they received information at 8.58 a.m., about the accident involving two buses at the main red light in Patel Nagar. A team from the Ranjeet Nagar police station rushed to the spot and found that a cluster bus had been hit by a private bus and that the injured were already taken to the hospital. The private bus had a Uttar Pradesh registration .

The injured labourers are being treated at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Hospital in Patel Nagar