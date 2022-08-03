Delhi

24 Central Vista workers hurt in collision of buses

Staff Reporter New Delhi August 03, 2022 01:15 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 01:15 IST

At least 24 labourers, working for the Central Vista project, were injured after a private bus they were travelling in collided with a cluster bus in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar on Tuesday. The driver of the private bus and three passengers travelling in the cluster bus were also injured. They were discharged from hospital after treatment.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said they received information at 8.58 a.m., about the accident involving two buses at the main red light in Patel Nagar. A team from the Ranjeet Nagar police station rushed to the spot and found that a cluster bus had been hit by a private bus and that the injured were already taken to the hospital. The private bus had a Uttar Pradesh registration .

Advertisement
Advertisement

The injured labourers are being treated at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Hospital in Patel Nagar

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...