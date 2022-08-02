Delhi

24 Central Vista construction workers injured in bus collision

Staff Reporter New Delhi August 02, 2022 22:10 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 22:10 IST

At least 24 labourers, working for the Central Vista project, were left injured after a private bus they were travelling in collided with a cluster bus in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar on Tuesday.   Driver of the offending private vehicle and three more persons, who were travelling in the cluster bus, sustained injuries. They were discharged from the hospital after treatment.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said they received information at 8.58 a.m., regarding the accident of two buses at the main red light in Patel Nagar. A team from the Ranjeet Nagar police station reached the spot and found that a cluster bus had been hit by a private bus and the injured people were already taken to the hospital. The private bus has its registration in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The passengers, including the driver, are being treated at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Hospital in Patel Nagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...