24 Central Vista construction workers injured in bus collision

At least 24 labourers, working for the Central Vista project, were left injured after a private bus they were travelling in collided with a cluster bus in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar on Tuesday. Driver of the offending private vehicle and three more persons, who were travelling in the cluster bus, sustained injuries. They were discharged from the hospital after treatment.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said they received information at 8.58 a.m., regarding the accident of two buses at the main red light in Patel Nagar. A team from the Ranjeet Nagar police station reached the spot and found that a cluster bus had been hit by a private bus and the injured people were already taken to the hospital. The private bus has its registration in Uttar Pradesh.

The passengers, including the driver, are being treated at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Hospital in Patel Nagar.