₹2,388-cr. project to clean Delhi roads runs into procedural delays

May 08, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

A ₹2,388-crore plan to outsource services of private companies to clean over 1,400 km of city roads gathers dust as a tender for awarding the contract is yet to be issued, a source told The Hindu.

On January 28, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a plan, including this, for a “world-class transformation” of Delhi’s roads and said work will begin from April 1. The plan was one of the highlights of this year’s Delhi budget, presented in March, that had a “clean, beautiful, and modern Delhi” as its core mission statement.

“The tender notice is yet to be issued as clearance from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) hasn’t been received and vetting by the Finance Department is also yet to be completed,” the source said.

When contacted a Delhi government spokesperson did not comment.

The initial plan was to engage over 100 mechanised road sweepers, over 150 sprinkler tankers and 250 anti-smog-guns-cum-sprinklers to clean city roads. “All these proposals will be passed by the Delhi Cabinet within the next 10 days,” the CM had said on January 28.

The Cabinet finally passed a proposal on April 4 to outsource the services for a period of 7-10 years. The first project entails engaging 250 water sprinklers integrated with anti-smog guns, and the second pertains to 70 mechanical road-sweeping machines integrated with 210 water sprinklers and anti-smog guns, 18 water tankers and 18 dumper trucks. While Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the government will “procure” these machines, officials clarified that the operations would be outsourced in their entirety.

MCD vs Delhi govt.

The Cabinet nod for both projects set two preconditions for issuing tenders: detailed estimates of both projects have to be vetted and MCD concurrence for the second project. This is because the ownership of these 1,400-plus km of city roads – which are wider than 60 feet – is with the MCD, though in 2012 it was decided to hand over their maintenance to the government’s Public Works Department (PWD). The civic body also continued to clean these roads.

On May 2, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has a majority in the MCD House, passed a proposal to hand over the cleaning of these roads to the PWD. Both the MCD Commissioner and the BJP had opposed it stating that it was an obligatory function of the civic body, the Opposition party also alleging that the AAP-run Delhi government was trying to weaken the MCD.

“This MCD House decision will now officially be sent to the Delhi government and will have to be approved by the L-G (Lieutenant-Governor) too,” the source said.

The Central government-appointed L-G V.K. Saxena and AAP have had a difficult relationship since his appointment in May last year. This could lead to further hurdles in rolling out the project.