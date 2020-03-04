230 beds in 25 hospitals to treat COVID-19: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that 230 beds have been made available at the isolation wards of 25 hospitals in the city as a measure to fight COVID-19. The government has also made arrangements for distributing more than 3.5 lakh N95 masks, he said.

“Even though only one COVID-19 case has been notified in Delhi, people need to be cautious. The patient has been kept under observation in Safdarjung Hospital. His family has also been monitored,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He said that the COVID-19 virus testing facility is available only at 12 places across the country and the Delhi government is trying to arrange the facility as soon as possible.

“Two hospitals, including RML, have been transitioned into ideal hospitals within Delhi. Twenty five hospitals have been equipped to handle the influx of patients, including 19 Delhi government hospitals and six private hospitals. Isolation facility has been provided in these hospitals and 230 beds have also been made available, which will also be made available to doctors and other staff of the hospital,” said Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Mr. Sisodia said that there is no need to panic. “We have to make a habit of washing our hands before and after taking food. When talking to others, try to avoid shaking hands. Always keep in mind that you should not let anyone touch your hands or nose. This spreads the infection,” he said

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had chaired an emergency meeting on the preparations with Health Secretary, Chief Secretary and Health Minister.