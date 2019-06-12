23-year-old held for operating fake websites

The Cyber Crime unit of the Delhi Police arrested a 23-year-old aspiring Charted Accountant for operating fake websites by capitalising on ‘Make in India Campaign’ and misleading people by offering them free laptops and solar panels, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Soni, a B.Com graduate and a resident of Churu in Rajasthan, said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Anyesh Roy said that Soni started a blog in 2016 and it became popular. Later, he decided to earn money through the blog.

“Soni created fake websites in the name of new schemes under Modi-government and offered free laptops and solar panels. The accused lured the visitors to click on a link for confirming their application for the freebies,” Mr. Roy said.

However, the link actually made the visitor to download an App “4Fun” and for every download, he got ₹6, Mr. Roy said. But, Soni shut down the website as he got scared after an IIT graduate was arrested in a similar cheating case. That also didn’t help Soni from evading the police.

“Soni was arrested from Churu district after the police received a tip-off that someone had created fake websites in the name of Central government’s flagship schemes,” Mr. Roy added.