23-year-old attacked with blade for declining marriage proposal

A man who was out on bail in a case of honour killing, has allegedly attacked a 23-year-old tutor with a blade for refusing his marriage proposal on Saturday evening.

Police said a PCR call was received and the injured was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Doctors confirmed that the woman was attacked multiple times with a blade on the face and chin, which needed stitching. She is out of danger.

In their police compliant, the family of the victim alleged that Rahul alias Bhola (25), was stalking their daughter for a couple of months. The man had approached her with marriage proposal several times, but knowing his criminal activities she refused the proposal and was ignoring him. On Saturday evening, when she had gone to a nearby market in Mangolpuri to buy some grocery, Rahul stopped her and forced her to accept his marriage proposal. But she again refused. This angered him and he attacked her with a blade on the face with a motive to disfigure her.

None saved her

“He kept attacking her in full public view, but no one came forward to save her. She kept screaming and asking for help. But her cries were ignored by passers-by and locals. The accused fled after attacking her,” said the victim’s father.

The victim’s family said that the accused had harassed their daughter in 2009 when she was in Class IX. The issue was resolved after his parents apologised and scolded their son for the act, said the police.

Rahul’s father left the locality in 2012 after he murdered his brother-in-law as he was unhappy with his sister’s choice. Rahul was arrested and sent to jail, said a police officer.

In 2018, Rahul’s friend approached the woman and enquired her as to why she is not marrying Rahul. But she ignored.

The woman is pursuing post-graduation from an open school.

“We have registered an FIR under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) at Raj Park police station. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused. We have got some leads in the case ,” said ADCP (Outer) Rajendra Singh Sagar.