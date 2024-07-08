23-year-old arrested for stabbing a man to death; 7 other accused on the run

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly being involved in stabbing a man to death near Shahbad Dairy of the national capital, the police said on Monday. The arrested man, identified as Deepak, is one of the accused in the incident; at least seven others are absconding, they added.

According to an officer, the deceased, Sunny, was attacked by a group of men on June 30, after both parties got into an argument over an old dispute. The group then stabbed Sunny, which left him severely injured.

“On June 30, at about 10.15 p.m., Sunny’s relatives admitted him to the BSA Hospital in Rohini, and he was declared brought dead by the doctors. The deceased had stab injuries near his private parts and on other parts of the body,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said.

The police then registered an FIR and a team was formed to investigate the matter.

“We received a tip that Deepak will be in Rohini’s Japanese Park to meet a friend, following which we laid a trap on Sunday and he was nabbed by the team. He disclosed that one of his associates, Ajay, had an old dispute with the victim, Sunny,” the DCP said.

During investigation, the police found out that along with Deepak and Ajay, their associates Guddu, Daddu, Chetan, Prakash, Roshan, Sagar were involved in stabbing the deceased.

“Deepak and the group caught hold of Sunny as Ajay took out a knife and stabbed him multiple times,” said Mr. Goel added.

Investigations are under way to nab the other accused.

