23 MCD school hospitalised following suspected gas leak at Delhi’s Inderpuri

August 11, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

At least 23 students of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in west Delhi’s Inderpuri area have been hospitalised after falling sick soon after the lunch on August 11, 2023.

According to the police, a foul smell entered the school premises minutes after the children finished their lunch. While the police is probing food poisoning angle too, the foul smell is likely to be the reason behind the incident.

The smell has subsided, yet as a precaution all the classrooms have got vacated, DCP (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said adding that smell could be from a train stopped at a railway track about 50 metres from the school. “However, the exact source of the smell is being ascertained”, the DCP said.

Confirming the incident, Delhi’s Mayor Shelly Oberoi posted on X (formerly Twitter): “23 students hospitalized after gas leakage reached a municipal corporation run school near the railway line in Naraina, Delhi. 8 children are admitted in Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, the condition is stable. 15 children are admitted in RML Hospital, out of which 2 children are Anxious, on Oxygen”

In response to media queries regarding the gas leak, Municipal Corporation of Delhi said that the gas leak occurred nearby railway tracks. A team of doctors from MCDs Health department and officials of the education department are also present at the hospital to monitor the situation.

“The first priority is the health of the children. Instructions have been given for a comprehensive investigation on why the gas leakage happened and from where,” she added.