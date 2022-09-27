23 IITs join hands for mega R&D fair

A view of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

As many as 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) in the country would come together for a mega fair on Research and Development (R&D) on October 14 and 15 with an aim to inculcate “innovation-driven” outlook and encourage development of affordable technologies in line with “Make in India” and “Digital India” initiatives.

The R&D fair called “IInvenTiv” is being organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. A steering committee headed by Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Board of Governors IIT-Madras and Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT-Hyderabad and IIT-Roorkee will oversee the event. Apart from creating awareness about the research and innovation work by IITs, the fair will also aim to provide an opportunity for universities, institutions and the industry to explore avenues for collaboration, according to a press statement.

The event would display 75 projects across 10 themes including defence and aerospace, healthcare, environment and sustainability, smart cities and infrastructure, robotics, sensors and actuators.

Some prominent exhibitions will include a presentation by IIT Bombay on its “ Bahubhaashak” (polyglot) project, which enables speech-to-speech translation at a time the government is promoting regional languages in schools and higher education institutions in line with the National Education Policy 2020. IIT Kanpur will lead a presentation on drone technology and their diverse use cases, IIT Madras will make a presentation on 5G core and allied technologies and IIT-Delhi will have an exhibition on R&D for climate change, agriculture, rural technologies and sanitation.

“As India is taking strides to scale new heights in research and innovations, the IITs are at the forefront supporting the nation in attaining self-reliance across sectors. IInvenTiv would help develop more affordable technologies for the benefit of all. We are expecting active participation from industry, academic and R&D institutions, as well as government to seek more collaborative and multidisciplinary avenues for furthering the vision of ‘‘Make in India” and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Dr. Goenka, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT-Madras.