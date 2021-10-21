225-foot-long national flag to be displayed at Red Fort

New Delhi

21 October 2021 01:21 IST

This is to mark 100 crore vaccinations

The 225-foot-long monumental national flag made by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), which was unveiled earlier in Leh, will be displayed at Red Fort to celebrate 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.

The tricolour made of Khadi, which weighs 1,400 kg, is 150 feet wide and was conceptualised to celebrate “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Advertising

Advertising

It was displayed at Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh on October 2. As many as 180 Army jawans tugged the flag to a hilltop, 13,000 feet above sea level.

The Army is the custodian of the flag as the flag code has to be adhered while displaying it. A KVIC official said the flag will be used on a rotational basis for all events of national importance in the coming days.