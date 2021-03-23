22-yr-old kills friend for seeking ‘sexual favours’

NEW DELHI

23 March 2021 02:28 IST

Accused surrenders to police

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his friend in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar in the small hours of Monday, the police said.

DCP (East) Deepak Yadav said the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Bharat, a resident of Trilokpuri. He used to sell items online.

At 4.30 a.m., the accused, resident of Trilokpuri and a labourer, was on his way to the police station, wearing bloodstained clothes. He spotted a police van and when they asked him about the blood, he confessed to the crime.

Advertising

Advertising

“He said he hit Bharat’s head with a heavy stone lying at Vasundhara Road,” Mr. Yadav said. IHe said he committed the crime as the victim used to ask him for sexual favours and he often had to give in.

“On the accused’s instance, Bharat’s body was recovered from the spot and a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC has been registered,” Mr. Yadav added.

The police said it has also been revealed that Bharat was asking the accused for money to buy a phone. Further probe is under way.

Man shot in Narela

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified men in Outer Delhi’s Narela near Anaj Mandi Gate on Sunday night at 9.30 p.m., the police said on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Shamim Khan, who was involved in cases of snatching and theft from 2014 to 2016.

A murder case has been registered and the motive appears to be personal enmity, said the police.