22-year-old woman bludgeoned to death with iron rod in Delhi park

July 29, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her cousin with an iron rod in broad daylight inside a park in south Delhi’s posh Malviya Nagar area on Friday.

According to the police, the accused, Irfan, 28, was angry after the woman’s family turned down his marriage proposal. The victim was identified as Nargis, who recently completed her BA from Kamla Nehru College and was taking stenography lessons from an institute at Malviya Nagar. Both the victim and the accused are residents of Sangam Vihar. While the woman lived with her family, the man was living here alone. His family lives in U.P.’s Auraiya district.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the police received information at 12.08 p.m. about a murder at Vijay Mandal Park, Shivalik A Block. The body was found lying beneath a bench with blood oozing from the head. An iron rod was also found near the body, the DCP said, adding that the police tracked down the accused with the help of technical surveillance after which he surrendered at 1.45 p.m. He has been booked under IPC Section 302 and will be produced before a court on Saturday.

The DCP said that while the two were in a relationship earlier, the woman’s family had refused to get her married to Irfan since he did not have a stable job. As a result, Nargis too had stopped talking to him. The victims’ family, however, denied that the two were ever in a relationship.

Stalking the victim

According to the police, Irfan had been stalking the victim for at least two-three days. On Friday, he accosted Nargis and asked her to come with him to the park “to talk”. There he attacked her with an iron rod he was carrying in his bag, the police said.

One of the first responders, Surender Kumar, a guard at the park, said, “I was posted at the gate when a few boys came running to us yelling about a body lying inside. The body was lying on the ground. We immediately called the police.”

The woman’s father, Sultaj, a motorcycle mechanic in Sangam Vihar, said that Nargis was his only daughter among three children. “He should be given death penalty for this,” he said, sobbing outside the mortuary at AIIMS Trauma Centre where his daughter’s post-mortem was conducted.

According to her brother Sameer, a school student, Irfan had come to Delhi about six years ago and was living with their family until two years ago. “He had started troubling my sister. When she complained to our parents, they sent him back to Auraiya,” the brother said, denying that the two were in a relationship. “But he came back some months ago and had even sent a marriage proposal. Since it was a family matter, we told his parents not to pursue it,” said Sameer.

AAP, meanwhile, came down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre and L-G V.K. Saxena over the law and order situation. “... Law and order has become a serious issue in Delhi. It is a request to the L-G and the Home Minister, make the police a little active,” tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking an action taken report and details of the case.