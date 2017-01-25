22-year-old electrocuted to death

A 22-year-old man was electrocuted after coming in contact with a high-tension live wire in Najafgarh's Nangli Sakravati area on Monday. The decased has been identified as Abdul, who was working as a labourer in a factory and hailed from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Abdul was part of a construction crew that was working on building along with two others. Around 2:30 p.m., Abdul was walking on the terrace when he accidentally came in contact with the high tension wire.

Body removed after 7 hrs

Neighbours witness to the incident said they saw Abdul slowly getting charred to death. The other two labourers locked the door despite hearing cries for help.

The locals said the rescue effort was slow as teams couldn’t venture near the spot because of the high-voltage line. The situation was brought under control after officials from Power Discom who reached the spot after almost seven hours.