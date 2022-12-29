ADVERTISEMENT

22-year-old dies in road accident at Old Wazirabad Bridge

December 29, 2022 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old died after sustaining head injuries when the bike he and his friend were travelling in lost control and crashed into a railing at north Delhi’s Old Wazirabad bridge late on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Rinku, 22, a fisherman.

Additional DCP (North) Apoorva Gupta said that around 11.00 p.m., one Gulfam picked up his friend Rinku from his house in a bike. Around 12.30 a.m., Gulfan returned to Rinku’s house stating that they had met with an accident and Rinku is lying injured at the spot. Rinku’s brother rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case under IPC sections pertaining to causing death by negligence and rash driving has been lodged.

During an inquiry, Gulfam said that their bike collided with an unidentified vehicle and hit the railing of the bridge, injuring both Gulfam, who was riding the vehicle, and Rinku.

A senior officer said that Gulfam was wearing a helmet while the deceased wasn’t. “We are trying to identify the vehicle. There are damages on the bike,” the officer said.

