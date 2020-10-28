22 students of this govt. school cleared NEET, 5 got into IITs

Five students secured admission in IIT

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited a government school — Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidhyalaya — in Paschim Vihar after five of its students secured admissions in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology. Also, 22 students from the school managed to clear the NEET examinations.

Mr. Sisodia, also the Deputy Chief Minister, congratulated the school principal and teachers and also discussed how the success of the school can be replicated in other Delhi government schools.

“The best practices from this school should be adopted by other schools so that we can repeat and multiply this success. It is the dream of the Chief Minister that every child of Delhi should get such exciting and valuable opportunities to enhance their talent and make the country proud,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Mr. Sisodia added that five years ago the Delhi government dreamt of providing quality education and now, with the 98% result in the Class XII board examination results, and the scale of success in JEE and NEET, that “dream was coming true”.

‘Quality of govt. schools’

“This also shows that the quality of government schools in Delhi has become very high. We have to learn from these successes to make Delhi’s education revolution so effective that it will not only inspire our country but the entire world,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Teachers at the school told the Minister that they had to make a conscious effort to change the perception among children that to succeed in JEE, NEET, one needs to enrol in expensive coaching centres. Principal Preeti Saxena said the school has adopted a Five-C’s approach towards teaching — connect, counselling, constant motivation, curiosity and creative thinking.