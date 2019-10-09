22 students of IP College selected for UN programme

Indraprastha College for Women on Tuesday said that 22 of its students have been selected as millennium fellows to participate in the Millennium Fellowship Program conducted by the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) and Millennium Campus Network (MCN) to build young leaders on university campuses worldwide.

“The college is among the 6% of selected campuses as only 69 of 1,200 applicants are selected across 135 nations. The selected fellows of the college are hopeful that the fellowship will strengthen their efforts as leaders engaged in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the communities/slums they are working with, the college said.

Principal of the college, Babli Moitra Saraf said that 20 out of the 22 selected fellows are part of Project NOOR, the outreach programme of Indraprastha College for Women. “Project NOOR works in two segments. Under first section, the volunteers conduct regular classes in two nearby slums. Under second section, the volunteers contribute towards eradication of manual scavenging.”

The millennium fellowship is a semester-long leadership development programme that happens on the campus. The UNAI and MCN help students elevate their leadership by creating a robust global network of undergraduate leaders advancing UN goals.

The young leaders will work towards advancing the sustainable development goals in their respective communities.