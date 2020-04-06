22 new cases in city, ninefrom Nizamuddin centre

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Monday, taking the total number to 525. Of the 22 new cases on Monday, nine are people from a centre run by the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin. A total of 329 people from the centre have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in Delhi.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far, seven people have died, 19 have been discharged, and 498 are still in hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will start providing free ration to those who have applied for ration cards online from Tuesday.

The free supplies will be distributed from 421 schools. The scheme will initially cater to around 10 lakh people. The beneficiaries will get four kg of wheat and one kg of rice each.

He added that the Delhi government has ordered one lakh testing kits to increase testing capacity in Delhi to 1,000 people per day. The CM also thanked the Centre for providing 27,000 PPE kits, which he said is a great step towards ensuring the safety of doctors in the State. “We expect the kits to arrive by Tuesday,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal said there has been a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few days. The spike is partly due to cases from the Tablighi Jamaat centre in Nizamuddin, and increase in testing capacity, said the Chief Minister.

“Our testing capacity around March 25 was 100-125 people per day, which increased to 500 people per day after April 1... it is now reaching a capacity of 1,000 tests per day. We expect the one lakh testing kits to arrive by Friday,” he added.

“On Sunday, our community kitchens served lunch to around 6,90,000 people and dinner to around 6,94,000 people. I want to assure you that we will not let anyone in Delhi suffer from hunger. I want to thank the people, NGOs and Civil Society organisations who are distributing food packets,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

Hospital staff

Meanwhile, a Delhi government spokesperson said that two more doctors and 16 nursing staff of the Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19.