22 commercial, 18 fast track courts get nod

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved 22 new commercial courts and 18 permanent fast track courts in Delhi. Chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Cabinet approved the Law Department’s proposal for the creation of 22 posts of Delhi Higher Judicial Services in super time scale for commercial courts judges along with ancillary staff, totalling to 212 posts. The cost of annual financial implications, the Delhi government said in a statement, is ₹13,55,90,280.

The Cabinet also approved the Law Department’s proposal for the conversion of 90% of temporary posts sanctioned for fast track courts into permanent post — 18 posts of ADJs in Delhi Higher Judicial Services along with 86 osts of ancillary staff. The financial implications for conversion of the said posts into permanent posts is ₹8,88,45,120 per year.

The 11th Finance Commission, the statement said, had allocated ₹502 crore under Article 275 of the Constitution of India for the purpose of setting up 1,734 courts in various States to deal with long-pending cases. It, however, did not include within its fold any proposal for setting up fast track courts in Delhi.

The statement said that the Delhi government, however, took up the matter with the Union Law and Justice Ministry.