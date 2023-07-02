ADVERTISEMENT

214 trees to be transplanted to make way for new defence facility in Delhi

July 02, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister clears proposal on condition that over 2,000 saplings are planted by applicant agency

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to remove and safely transplant 214 trees to clear land for the construction of a new defence facility, read an official statement on Saturday.

As per the statement, Mr. Kejriwal approved the proposal on the condition that the applicant agency will be responsible for the plantation of 2,140 new saplings on identified land parcels, apart from transplanting the 214 trees.

An official said that trees at the construction site were hampering the project and Mr. Kejriwal gave the go-ahead “keeping in mind the national interest“. The file has now been sent to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for approval.

Officials said the government has requested that the transplantation of trees will take place near the identified project site. The government has also directed the applicant agency not to damage a single tree at the site other than the ones that have been identified and approved.

The applicant agency has been given a deadline of three months to plant 2,140 new tree saplings on identified land parcels, said the official, adding that it will also be responsible for maintaining these trees for the next seven years.

