213 MT of oxygen provided to hospitals on May 3: AAP’s Raghav Chadha

NEW DELHI

04 May 2021 18:17 IST

41 hospitals — with 7,142 people on oxygen support — sent SOS calls on May 3 and the government was able to cater to all the 41 calls, AAP's Raghav Chadha said

The Delhi government on May 4 released its first Oxygen Bulletin to keep the public aware regarding the demand and supply of oxygen in the Capital. AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said that the Capital’s demand for oxygen is 976 metric tonnes (MT) while on May 3, 433 MT was supplied to the Capital. He added that the weekly average of supply over the past seven days was 393 MT against the requirement of 976 MT.

Mr. Chadha added that on May 3, 41 hospitals — with 7,142 people on oxygen support — sent SOS calls and the government was able to cater to all 41 calls. “We provided 213 MT of oxygen from our reserves to hospitals that sent out SOS calls. Our efforts will continue but what we need is Delhi to receive oxygen that it needs for the proper care of patients,” Mr. Chadha said.

He added that the government’s efforts to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 was also being hampered due to the shortage of oxygen.

