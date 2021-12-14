21,235 have received COVID-19 compensation: Minister

14 December 2021 01:21 IST

‘About 2,000 people refused to take Delhi Govt. assistance’

A one-time compensation of ₹50,000 each to the families of those who have died of COVID-19 has been given to 21,235 people in the city so far, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Monday.

In September, following a Supreme Court judgment, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued orders for an ex gratia payment of ₹50,000 to the next of kin of those who succumbed to the virus.

On October 4, the Supreme Court had said that the State Governments should not deny the ex gratia compensation on the grounds that death certificates do not show COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Even before the court directions, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on July 6 announced the ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna’ under which ₹50,000 would be given as a one-time compensation to all families who lost someone to the virus.

On Monday, Mr. Gautam said that the Delhi Government had reached out to 25,100 families for the compensation, including those who did not apply for the scheme, but whose family members died of COVID-19 as per Government records.

“Of them, the money has been paid to 21,235 applicants till now. There are about 2,000 such cases who refused to take the assistance. A major part of the refusals came from families that were financially well-off. Apart from this, most of the applications are in the finalisation stages barring a few that have met some technical problems which are being worked upon. About 1,500 applicants will soon receive the aid,” the Minister said.

As part of the scheme, children who were orphaned because of COVID-19 will also get ₹2,500 every month till they turn 25 years old and a similar amount per month is also to be paid to other selected categories of people.

“As for the monthly aid programme under the scheme, where ₹2,500 is given every month to the dependents and widows, 12,668 applications have been received. Of them, 9,484 cases have been approved and 7,955 applicants have started receiving the assistance. A total of 1,120 applications are under verification. Aid has been extended to 1,529 people on the (online) portals and will be remitted to their bank accounts in three to four days,” Mr. Gautam said.

He said the Government is trying to clear all applications soon and there are some cases where queries have been raised by the authorities and will be cleared once they are resolved.