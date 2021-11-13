2,117 to receive degrees at IIT-D convocation

NEW DELHI

13 November 2021

IIT-Delhi is scheduled to hold its 52nd convocation on Saturday. As many as 2,117 graduating students will receive their degrees. The institute is organising the convocation on the campus at multiple venues simultaneously with Padmasree Warrior, founder and CEO of Fable, as the chief guest. Ms. Warrior is a former student of the institute.

The institute will honour its alumni as well. Among them is Delhivery’s co-founder Kapil Bharti and Moderna Therapeutics vice president Satish Kumar Singh. In the ‘Graduates of the Last Decade Award category’, founder and CEO of Meesho, Vidit Aatrey, and founder and CTO of Meesho, Sanjeev Barnwal, will receive the award in the entrepreneurship category.

The institute also announced plans of continuing with the phased reopening of the campus and is currently bringing in an average of 10 students per day back on campus by following COVID-19 testing protocols. The institute said that classes for B.Tech first year students will start on November 29 while the new semester for students already enrolled will start on January 1.

“We will prioritise certain core courses to start with physical classes first on campus while some elective courses will begin last. We have come up with an elaborate plan that will be implemented slowly according to DDMA guidelines, keeping the safety of students as priority,” an institute official said.