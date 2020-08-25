21-year-old man arrested for killing dairy owner

The two had a fight over salary: police

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his employer after an argument broke out between them over salary, the police said on Monday.

Tasleem, a worker at a dairy owned by 45-year-old Om Prakash, attacked the latter with a wooden stick and also slit his neck with a knife, they said. The accused then packed the body in a gunny bag and threw it in a well nearby.

Tasleem from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli was working at a hotel in Bahadurgarh for last two years. He was introduced to victim in June, 2020 by a relative and started working at the dairy with a monthly salary of ₹15,000.

Victim goes missing

On August 12, the victim’s police approached the police stating that his uncle had been missing since the intervening night of August 10 and 11 and he was last seen with his servant.

A few days later, the victim's body was recovered from a nearby well in a decomposed state following which a case of murder was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar. Next day, the police found out that the accused had disappeared with Prakash’s motorcycle and mobile following which they raided different places in Shamli, Panipat and areas in Haryana.

Tasleem was arrested on Sunday after police received information that he was seen in the areas of Delhi's Jharoda but did not visit the dairy, said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse. During interrogation, he confessed to have killed Prakash after an argument regarding his salary. Due to the lockdown, the dairy business was not doing well and the victim asked him to work on a lower salary. This caused an argument between the duo following which Prakash went to sleep.

This is when Tasleem committed the crime. When the victim’s relatives asked him about Prakash, he told them that he has gone somewhere and fled the spot. The mobile phone and a knife have been recovered from the accused, the DCP added.