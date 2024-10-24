21-year-old IIT Delhi student found dead in hostel room

A 21-year-old student of the Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) Delhi was found dead in his hostel room, the police said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said Kumar Yash, an MSc second-year student hailing from Jharkhand’s Deoghar, was under psychiatric treatment and had visited the IIT Hospital on Tuesday as well.

“On Tuesday, around 11 p.m., a PCR call regarding a death by suicide by an IIT student in Aravali Hostel Room No. D-57 was received. A staff was sent to the location immediately,” a senior officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officer, the deceased’s room was closed from inside but by the time the staff reached the spot, his friends and university staff members had broken the window to enter his room.

“Kumar was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in an IIT ambulance. He was declared brought dead by the doctors there. The body has been preserved in the mortuary and his family members have been informed,” said the officer.

IIT Delhi, in a statement, said, “The institute is deeply saddened by the unfortunate and untimely demise of a second-year student of MSc (Cognitive Science), Department of Humanities and Social Sciences. Delhi Police is investigating the unfortunate incident that took place on the campus. We express our deepest condolences to the student’s family and friends. The institute is doing everything it can to support his family in this hour of grief, read the statement. IIT Delhi is fully committed to ensuring the mental and physical well-being of its students, a spokesperson of the institute said.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.