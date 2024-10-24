GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

21-year-old IIT Delhi student found dead in hostel room

MSc second-year student hailing from Jharkhand’s Deoghar was under psychiatric treatment, say police

Published - October 24, 2024 12:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old student of the Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) Delhi was found dead in his hostel room, the police said on Wednesday.

Officials said Kumar Yash, an MSc second-year student hailing from Jharkhand’s Deoghar, was under psychiatric treatment and had visited the IIT Hospital on Tuesday as well.

“On Tuesday, around 11 p.m., a PCR call regarding a death by suicide by an IIT student in Aravali Hostel Room No. D-57 was received. A staff was sent to the location immediately,” a senior officer said.

According to the officer, the deceased’s room was closed from inside but by the time the staff reached the spot, his friends and university staff members had broken the window to enter his room.

“Kumar was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in an IIT ambulance. He was declared brought dead by the doctors there. The body has been preserved in the mortuary and his family members have been informed,” said the officer. 

IIT Delhi, in a statement, said, “The institute is deeply saddened by the unfortunate and untimely demise of a second-year student of MSc (Cognitive Science), Department of Humanities and Social Sciences. Delhi Police is investigating the unfortunate incident that took place on the campus. We express our deepest condolences to the student’s family and friends. The institute is doing everything it can to support his family in this hour of grief, read the statement. IIT Delhi is fully committed to ensuring the mental and physical well-being of its students, a spokesperson of the institute said.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

Published - October 24, 2024 12:28 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / suicide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.