Procured high-powered vehicles for effective policing, Delhi Police to HC

The Delhi High Court was on Tuesday informed by the city police that it has procured several high-powered motorcycles and four-wheelers for efficient and effective policing.

The HC was further informed that as part of its emergency response support system, the PCR vehicles would also have on-board fingerprint scanners.

The introduction of technological enhancements was done pursuant to the High Court’s direction to procure higher engine capacity vehicles with appropriate customisation to make policing “more efficient and effective”.

The city police said it has initiated steps for procurement of an “e-beat book” which can scan fingerprints and compare those with the criminal database. It has also initiated setting up of a “state-of-the-art” forensic laboratory at Dwarka here to handle cyber crime cases and establishment of a mobile cyber forensic laboratory.

The High Court had in February suggested installing electronic sensors in the licensed firearms to monitor the GPS location and usage of such weapons. In response, the city police said it had sent a letter in this regard to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking its comments which were awaited.