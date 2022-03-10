Delhi

208 COVID cases, 1 death reported in city

The COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) decreased to 0.46% on Wednesday from 0.51% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The TPR had peaked to 30.64% on January 14 and has been less than since then. The number of new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours was 208, compared with 177 on Tuesday, as the number of tests increased to 45,038 from 35,038 a day earlier.

One death was reported, taking the toll to 26,140, as per the bulletin.


