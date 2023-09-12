ADVERTISEMENT

2020 riots | Court reserves order on Sharjeel Imam’s bail

September 12, 2023 02:33 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - New Delhi

In custody since January 28, 2020, Imam was later charged under provisions of the UAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Student activist Sharjeel Imam was arrested for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A court here on Monday reserved for September 25 its order on the bail plea of student activist Sharjeel Imam, who has been in custody since January 28, 2020.

Mr. Imam was arrested in a case relating to alleged inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He was initially booked under the IPC sections pertaining to sedition, among others.

Later, he, along with Umar Khalid, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal and others was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the IPC for alleged consipiracy behind the 2020 riots in the national capital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court was hearing the plea of Mr. Imam, seeking bail on the ground that he has already served half the maximum prison sentence of seven years under the UAPA

Delhi Police submitted that he has been booked for multiple offences and CrPC Section 436A pertains to only one of them.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitted that the seriousness of the offences must be considered before granting bail.

The court also decided to start day-to-day hearings on framing charges against the multiple accused in the 2020 riots case. The matter will be heard again on September 14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US