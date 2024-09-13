GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2020 riots case: HC asks trial court not to pass order on charges till Sept. 23  

Published - September 13, 2024 12:30 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court here on Thursday asked a trial court not to pass a final order till September 23 on the framing of charges in a case related to an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

The riots had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured over a three-day period in February 2020.

The court gave the order while hearing a plea filed by accused Devangana Kalita, who had sought directions to the police to provide her with copies of the evidence being relied upon by the prosecution in the case.

Ms. Kalita, along with others, is accused of being involved in a pre-planned conspiracy to spark violence. She has been charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

Approaching the High Court, Ms. Kalita had sought copies of the video clips and WhatsApp chats being used as evidence by the prosecution to prove her innocence.

However, the counsel for the Delhi police said her petition was not maintainable and sought time till next hearing to address the High Court on the issue as he said he was held up before the trial court hearing arguments on the framing of charges.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna posted the matter for further hearing on September 23 and said the trial court till then may continue with the arguments in the case but not to pass a final order.

Published - September 13, 2024 12:30 am IST

