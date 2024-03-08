ADVERTISEMENT

2020 riots: can’t wait endlessly for forensic report, says court

March 08, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

The court’s remarks came while hearing the case of the death of a man who was allegedly forced to sing the national anthem during the riots.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The High Court on Thursday said that it cannot wait “endlessly” for a forensic report in a 2020 communal riots case. The court’s remarks came while hearing the case of the death of a man who was allegedly forced to sing the national anthem during the riots. Kismatun, the mother of the deceased, Faizan, had moved the court in 2020 seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of her 23-year-old son.

A purported video of the incident showed Faizan and four other young Muslim men being beaten up by policemen and forced to sing the national anthem and the national song.

The petitioner claimed that her son suffered grievous injuries from the assault. She also alleged that the police denied him medical treatment, due to which he succumbed to his injuries on February 26, 2020.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi police told the court that the National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat was yet to conclude the forensic analysis of the purported video footage. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani listed the matter for hearing on April 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US