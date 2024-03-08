2020 riots: can’t wait endlessly for forensic report, says court

March 08, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi:

The High Court on Thursday said that it cannot wait “endlessly” for a forensic report in a 2020 communal riots case. The court’s remarks came while hearing the case of the death of a man who was allegedly forced to sing the national anthem during the riots. Kismatun, the mother of the deceased, Faizan, had moved the court in 2020 seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of her 23-year-old son.

A purported video of the incident showed Faizan and four other young Muslim men being beaten up by policemen and forced to sing the national anthem and the national song.

The petitioner claimed that her son suffered grievous injuries from the assault. She also alleged that the police denied him medical treatment, due to which he succumbed to his injuries on February 26, 2020.

The Delhi police told the court that the National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat was yet to conclude the forensic analysis of the purported video footage. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani listed the matter for hearing on April 3.