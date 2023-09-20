2020 riots accused have no right to seek probe status: Delhi Police

September 20, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The accused named in a conspiracy case related to the 2020 north-east Delhi Riots have no right to know the status of the investigation or timeline for its completion before proceeding with the arguments on the charges, the prosecution told a court here on Tuesday.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitted that the applications moved by Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, and Asif Iqbal Tanha are nothing but an effort to derail the trial.

The three are among the 17 people booked under various IPC sections, including sedition, as well as provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for the alleged conspiracy behind the riots in February 2020. On September 14, the petitioners had approached Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, Karkardooma Court, seeking directions to Delhi Police to state on record the status of the probe.

They also sought that the prosecution be allowed to advance its arguments on whether to frame charges “only after filing a status report before the court” and requested that Delhi Police be asked to indicate when the probe will be completed.

During the hearing, the SPP told the court, “The accused cannot hold the gun to the court and force the court to ask the prosecution about the stage of the investigation and conduct the trial as it suits me. This is precisely what they are doing.”

The next hearing in the matter will take place on September 22.