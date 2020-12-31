2020 likely to end on a cold note

Cold wave likely to persist; rain expected in the Capital on January 2 and 3

Cold wave conditions prevailed in the Capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 3.5 degrees Celsius which is three degrees colder than the normal and the maximum settling at 16.4 degrees Celsius which is four degrees colder than normal.

The year is likely to end on a cold note with the cold wave likely to persist. The Meteorological Department has forecast that maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 17 and three degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The forecast adds that the sky will be mainly clear becoming partly cloudy with dense fog in the morning. Those wanting to ring in the New Year by celebrating outdoors will have to cover up as the minimum is likely to be colder than normal this year.

The extended forecast shows that rain is expected in the city on January 2 and 3 that will bring some relief from the mercury that has been below normal for most of the month.

On December 20, the Safdarjung station recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far. The city has witnessed three “cold” days and seven “cold wave” days so far.

A cold day is declared when the maximum temperature is less than or equal to 16 degrees Celsius.