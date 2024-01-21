2020 Delhi riots: Ishrat, 12 others charged with attempt to murder

January 21, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court framed the charges of attempt to murder, rioting, and unlawful assembly against former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, ‘United Against Hate’ founder Khalid Saifi, and 11 others in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots of 2020.

However, the court discharged all 13 of offences of criminal conspiracy, abetment, and common intention and charges under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

The charges were framed by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat on Friday.

The judge maintained that prima facie, there were grounds to presume that the accused had committed the offences.

According to the prosecution, the accused refused to disperse when the police carried out a flag march in Khureji during the riots that took place in the last week of February in 2020.

‘Provoked mob’

The Delhi police had said that Ms. Jahan and Mr. Saifi had provoked a mob on February 26, 2020, to pelt stones, which left many policemen injured. The police also claimed that a juvenile fired at them at the instigation of the two.

Both were also arrested in another riots case and booked under UAPA for allegedly being part of a larger conspiracy.

While Ms. Jahan is out on bail, Mr. Saifi is still in judicial custody, as his bail plea is pending before the Delhi High Court.