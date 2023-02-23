2020 Delhi riots: three years later, the scars remain

February 23, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

A man in a helmet flinging a bottle of acid — that’s the last image etched in Mohammad Waqeel’s mind before he lost his eyesight three years ago in the communal riots that rocked north-east Delhi in 2020. The violence, which lasted around four days from February 23 to 27 that year, led to the deaths of 53 people (38 Muslim victims and 15 Hindus) and left hundreds injured.

Mr. Waqeel and his family were on the terrace of their two-storey house in north-east Delhi’s Shiv Vihar when his son Sameen asked them to run for their lives. As he looked downstairs to assess the situation, he saw a riotous mob, and among them stood his attacker holding an acid bottle. “Even before I could react, he just flung it in my direction. Some of it spilled on my daughter as well who was standing next to me,” said Mr. Waqeel, 52.

The family of four somehow managed to reach the Madina mosque situated in their gali (lane). At the other end of the lane is a Hanuman temple. Shiv Vihar was one of the worst-hit areas in the violence as mobs tore down doors, set gas cylinders alight and destroyed people’s homes and lives. “There was blood all over my husband’s face and we couldn’t even risk opening the water tap to wash off the acid. We feared the rioters might hear it and come to know that people had taken refuge inside the mosque,” said Mr. Waqeel’s wife Mumtaz Begum, 48. The same mob later burnt down their house and shop.

‘Difficult to revive old ties’

Not too far away from the Waqeels’ new house, Ram Prakash, 61, a sweets shop owner, lost ₹6 lakh worth of goods to the riotous mob. “It’s easy to start a riot but the after-effects linger on. People like us have to bear the brunt,” said Mr. Prakash, who had to spend all his earnings to rebuild his shop. In these three years, Mr. Prakash said he has seen a lot of changes in the area — houses have been rebuilt, “but it’s difficult to restore the old bonds between neighbours”.

While most Muslim families fled to other places for safety, Raheesh Ahmad of Jagdamba Colony stayed put because his “Hindu neighbours safeguarded” his life. But the 52-year-old man fears things are no longer the same. “There is so much hate all around, including social media. People no longer shy away from indulging in hate speeches. This has widened the divide among neighbours,” he said.

Jamil Ahmed said in these three years he has seen friendly ties between Hindus and Muslims change to transactional relationships. “Hindus don’t tend to buy things from Muslim shops and Muslims, too, maintain their distance. Sab kaam se kaam rakhte hai [Everyone minds their own business],” said Mr. Ahmed.

