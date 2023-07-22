2019 ‘hate speech’: Delhi HC quashes order to lodge FIR against VHP leader

July 22, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday set aside an order of a court here directing registration of an FIR against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Alok Kumar over an alleged hate speech delivered by an unidentified man at Lal Kuan, Hauz Qazi here in July 2019.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that “the records of the case reveal that the present case is not a case of lack of sufficient evidence against the petitioner (Mr. Kumar), but rather a case with no incriminating material whatsoever against him”.

The incident allegedly took place during a ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony of idols of Hindu deities. According to a complainant by social activist Harsh Mander, the VHP leader had organised a public meeting at Lal Kuan, Hauz Qazi, where an unidentified “Swami ji from Kashi” delivered a hate speech against the Muslim community.

Mr. Mander filed the complaint with the SHO concerned, with a copy to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Daryaganj, as well as the Police Commissioner. Subsequently, on February 18, 2020, a local court directed the concerned SHO to register an FIR against the accused, including Mr. Kumar.

Quashing the February 18, 2020, order, the High Court remarked, “The Magisterial Courts have to remain vigilant and conscious that in cases such as present one, directing registration of FIR without going through the facts of the case and the report filed by the police may rather ignite communal disharmony”.

“In the present case, however, there is neither any allegation nor any material on record to indicate that the petitioner had delivered any hate speech or had asked accused no. 2 i.e. Swami ji to deliver the speech in question,” the high court remarked.

“Merely because the petitioner was alleged to be the international working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad at that point of time, it would not be sufficient to attract the offences under Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 503 (criminal intimidation) IPC,” the HC added.

“There is neither any place for hate speeches by any community against any person or place, nor there is any place for vandalism of idols or religious places of any community,” Justice Sharma observed.

“At the same time, the right of every person to be protected from malicious prosecution also has to be guarded and it is to be ensured that FIRs be not directed to be registered in absence of any material on record, in casual and trivial manner,” he added.